8-Man, District 4: At a glance

English Valleys, North English

Coach — Mike Gerard

Last year’s record — 4-5

Top returning players — Cole Stephenson, Sr., QB; Beau Flander, Jr., RB; Kaden Hall, Jr., WR

Outlook — English Valleys lost its top tackler to graduation, but returns its major offensive weapons, including a 1,200-yard passer and a 1,300-yard rusher.

Lone Tree

Coach — Aaron Bohr

Last year’s record — 5-4

Top returning players — Alex Viner, Sr.; Cade Shield, Jr.

Outlook — After a winning season, this team loses its top quarterback and rusher, Harmon Miller, to graduation. Viner threw a couple of passes last season and was the team’s second leading rusher and leading receiver.

Montezuma

Coach — Pat O’Brien

Last year’s record — 6-3

Top returning players — Edie Burgess, So., QB; Cole Watts, Jr., WR; Trey Shearer, Jr., WR.; Brian Diaz, Sr., RB; Kodie Strong, Sr., RB.

Outlook — Burgess returns for his junior season, and look out. As a sophomore, he passed for 2,914 yards and rushed for 1,025 from behind center. He also returns his top-two targets in Watts and Shearer.

Moravia

Coach — Denny Whitlow

Last year’s record — 3-6

Top returning players — Tanner Cormeny, Sr., TB/LB; Brett Cormeny, Sr., FB/LB; Logan Johnson, Sr., WR/DB/K; Ethan Martin, Sr., G/DE; Kaden Whitlow, Sr., WR/DB; Warren McLoed, Sr., TE/DE; Kaleb Templeton, Jr., QB/DB.

Top newcomers — Ronnie Cormeny, Sr., G/DT; Colton Swenson, Jr., C/DT; Gage Hanes, So. QB/LB; Riley Hawkins, So., WR/DB; Adam Dueker, So., G/DE.

Outlook — The Mohawks have a lot of numbers on the roster. Coach Denny Whitlow hopes that can help the team be competitive internally, and ultimately lead to some positive numbers in the win/loss column.

New London

Coach — Mark McSorley

Last year’s record — 7-3

Top returning players — Ethan Streeter, Jr., QB; Blaise Porter, So., RB/WR; Carter Allen, Jr., TE/LB.

Outlook — The team returns most of its passing unit, but it was a rushing team last year. And the top-part of the offense, Shae Summerfield, graduates after a 2,000-yard rushing season.

Tri-County, Thornburg

Coach — Scott Edmundson

Outlook — Tri-County plans to field its first football team since 2018-19, when it went 0-8.

Twin Cedars, Bussey

Coach — Cameron Parker

Last year’s record — 1-9

Top returning players — Brayden DenBurger, Sr., QB; Kade Dunkin, Sr., RB/WR; Levi Messamaker, Sr., RB.

Outlook — The record reflects a struggle, but the team had several bright-spots on both sides of the ball, most of which return for their senior seasons.

WACO, Wayland

Coach — Chad Edeker

Last year’s record — 4-5

Outlook — WACO graduated Nik Coble, who passed for nearly 2,500 yards last season while rushing for more than 800 yards.

Winfield-Mt. Union

Coach — Scott McCarty

Last year’s record — 1-8

Top returning players — Jacob Ford, Sr., WR.

Outlook — Winfield-Mt. Union starts the season trying to replace Daunte Oepping, who graduated after throwing for 1,188 yards and rushing for 949 his senior season.

— Kyle Ocker, The Courier

