8-Man, District 4: At a glance
English Valleys, North English
Coach — Mike Gerard
Last year’s record — 4-5
Top returning players — Cole Stephenson, Sr., QB; Beau Flander, Jr., RB; Kaden Hall, Jr., WR
Outlook — English Valleys lost its top tackler to graduation, but returns its major offensive weapons, including a 1,200-yard passer and a 1,300-yard rusher.
Lone Tree
Coach — Aaron Bohr
Last year’s record — 5-4
Top returning players — Alex Viner, Sr.; Cade Shield, Jr.
Outlook — After a winning season, this team loses its top quarterback and rusher, Harmon Miller, to graduation. Viner threw a couple of passes last season and was the team’s second leading rusher and leading receiver.
Montezuma
Coach — Pat O’Brien
Last year’s record — 6-3
Top returning players — Edie Burgess, So., QB; Cole Watts, Jr., WR; Trey Shearer, Jr., WR.; Brian Diaz, Sr., RB; Kodie Strong, Sr., RB.
Outlook — Burgess returns for his junior season, and look out. As a sophomore, he passed for 2,914 yards and rushed for 1,025 from behind center. He also returns his top-two targets in Watts and Shearer.
Moravia
Coach — Denny Whitlow
Last year’s record — 3-6
Top returning players — Tanner Cormeny, Sr., TB/LB; Brett Cormeny, Sr., FB/LB; Logan Johnson, Sr., WR/DB/K; Ethan Martin, Sr., G/DE; Kaden Whitlow, Sr., WR/DB; Warren McLoed, Sr., TE/DE; Kaleb Templeton, Jr., QB/DB.
Top newcomers — Ronnie Cormeny, Sr., G/DT; Colton Swenson, Jr., C/DT; Gage Hanes, So. QB/LB; Riley Hawkins, So., WR/DB; Adam Dueker, So., G/DE.
Outlook — The Mohawks have a lot of numbers on the roster. Coach Denny Whitlow hopes that can help the team be competitive internally, and ultimately lead to some positive numbers in the win/loss column.
New London
Coach — Mark McSorley
Last year’s record — 7-3
Top returning players — Ethan Streeter, Jr., QB; Blaise Porter, So., RB/WR; Carter Allen, Jr., TE/LB.
Outlook — The team returns most of its passing unit, but it was a rushing team last year. And the top-part of the offense, Shae Summerfield, graduates after a 2,000-yard rushing season.
Tri-County, Thornburg
Coach — Scott Edmundson
Outlook — Tri-County plans to field its first football team since 2018-19, when it went 0-8.
Twin Cedars, Bussey
Coach — Cameron Parker
Last year’s record — 1-9
Top returning players — Brayden DenBurger, Sr., QB; Kade Dunkin, Sr., RB/WR; Levi Messamaker, Sr., RB.
Outlook — The record reflects a struggle, but the team had several bright-spots on both sides of the ball, most of which return for their senior seasons.
WACO, Wayland
Coach — Chad Edeker
Last year’s record — 4-5
Outlook — WACO graduated Nik Coble, who passed for nearly 2,500 yards last season while rushing for more than 800 yards.
Winfield-Mt. Union
Coach — Scott McCarty
Last year’s record — 1-8
Top returning players — Jacob Ford, Sr., WR.
Outlook — Winfield-Mt. Union starts the season trying to replace Daunte Oepping, who graduated after throwing for 1,188 yards and rushing for 949 his senior season.
— Kyle Ocker, The Courier