Parade's January 16, 2022 issue features a cover story celebrating actress, comedian and much-beloved icon Betty White to coincide with her 100th birthday. The issue appears in today's Courier.
Unfortunately, White died December 31, 2021, after we had gone to press.
The story is a fitting tribute to her long show business career and her ever-positive, always-youthful spirit, but it does contain references to her birthday and other language that may be confusing to readers.
— Parade Magazine Editors