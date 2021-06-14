OTTUMWA — Despite the name of the event, 21 men vied for prizes at Saturday’s 25 Men Who Can Cook event at Bridge View Center.

It wasn’t a mistake. Bob Morrisey, a board member of Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, which organizes the event, said they intentionally reduced the number of chefs from 25 to 21 this year to allow for more spacing between tables due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the pandemic didn’t affect turnout from the public. Morissey admitted to being worried about it six weeks ago, but as cases of the virus have come down in recent weeks, that concern lessened. “We just have a wonderful crowd. We’re tickled, really tickled,” he said.

The fundraising event for OSO, billed as the tastiest two hours in Ottumwa, also marked its 10th anniversary, and may have even found a new date. “We didn’t miss a year,” Morissey commented. “The last one was in January 2020. We originally set our sites on March, then pushed back to June. We’re really glad we did.

“I think we’ll stay in the summertime, June or July,” he added, saying that there would be no need to worry about snow or ice impacting the event with a summer date.

The food didn’t disappoint, either. Morissey said that each year, the judges have commented that the dishes get better and better. This year, he said, “The judges have told us, ‘Our job has been so difficult in making selections.’ They’ve really raised the bar.”

Results are as follows:

25 Men Who Can Cook 2021 results

Place Name Dish
Hobby Chef
People's Choice
First Place Bill Ward Pop Ice Cream
Second Place Josh Husted Shrimp Kisses
Third Place Matt Thompson Warrior Slider
Ron Graeff Synonym Roll Cheesecake
Pre-Dining
First Place Alex Morley Japanese Arancini
Second Place Brian Quinn Sourdough pretzel bites with Sriracha pepper dip
Third Place Taylor Mast Popper Boat Bites
Entrée
First Place John Richards Chicken curry on a Jasmine rice pilaf
Second Place S. Sean Six Blue corn bacon some with al pastor pork
Third Place Matt Thompson Warrior Slider
Dessert
First Place Bill Ward Pop Ice Cream
Second Place Ron Graeff Synonym Roll Cheesecake
Third Place Taylor Grimm Tres Leche Cake
Professional Chef Division
People's Choice
First Place Michael Ludwig, Hotel Ottumwa Birria Queso Tacos and blackberry lime margarita
Second Place David Keasling, Godfrey's Ale House Deconstructed Bloody Mary Lobster Ravioli
Third Place Billy Wallace, Appanoose Rapids Ala braised short rib with parsnip puree and fried shallots
Best Entry
First Place Frank Tafta, Hearthstone, a ministry of Wesley Life Bringing on the Y.U.M.
Second Place Thomas Roberson, Appanosse Rapids King Kong Roll
Third Place David Keasling, Godfrey's Ale House Deconstructed Bloody Mary Lobster Ravioli

— Features Editor Tracy Goldizen can be reached via email at tgoldizen@ottumwacourier.com or followed on Twitter @CourierTracy.

Tags

Trending Video

Tracy Goldizen is the Courier's features and magazine editor, leading production of the award-winning "Ottumwa Life" and the Courier's other magazine offerings. She began work with the Courier on the copy desk.

Recommended for you