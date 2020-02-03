Caucus Edwards

 The Ottumwa Courier

OTTUMWA — It's here. In just a few hours Iowans will kick off the 2020 presidential nominations with the state's caucuses. Here's what you need to know for Wapello County.

Wapello County Republicans have it a little easier for caucus night. The party has only one location. The Republican caucus will be at Ottumwa High School, 501 E. Second St., at 7 p.m. Feb. 3.

County Democrats also begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, but the location for caucusing depends on where you live. If you’re not sure which township or precinct you are in, you can check online at https://www.thecaucuses.org.

Here’s the list for Wapello County sites:

• Adams/Blakesburg/Polk townships

Blakesburg Elementary School, 407 Wilson St., Blakesburg

• Agency/Pleasant townships

Agency Community Center, 150 Hazel St., Agency

• Cass/Chillicothe townships

EBF High School, 1301 Berdan St., Eddyville

• Center Township

Wapello County Courthouse, 101 W. Fourth St., Ottumwa

• Columbia/Eddyville townships

EBF High School, 1301 Berdan St., Eddyville

• Competine Township

Eisenhower Elementary School, 2624 Marilyn Rd., Ottumwa

• Dahlonega Township

IHCC Rural Health Education Center A, 655 Indian Hills Dr., Ottumwa

• Green Township

Douma Elementary School

307 W. Mary St., Ottumwa

• Highland Township

Eisenhower Elementary School, 2624 Marilyn Road, Ottumwa

• Keokuk Township

UFCW Local 230, 1305 E. Mary St., Ottumwa

• Richland/Kirkville townships

IHCC Rural Health Education Center B, 655 Indian Hills Drive, Ottumwa

• Washington/Eldon townships

Eldon Public Library annex, 608 W. Elm St., Eldon

• Ottumwa Precinct 1

Wilson Elementary School, 1102 E. Fourth St., Ottumwa

• Ottumwa Precinct 2

Horace Mann Elementary School, 1523 N. Court St., Ottumwa

• Ottumwa Precinct 3

Great Prairie AEA, 2814 N. Court St., Ottumwa

• Ottumwa Precinct 4

James Elementary School, 1001 N. Benton St., Ottumwa

• Ottumwa Precinct 5

Bridge View Center, 102 Church St., Ottumwa

• Ottumwa Precinct 6

UAW Hall, 205 N. James St., Ottumwa

• Ottumwa Precinct 7

Douma Elementary School, 307 W. Mary St., Ottumwa

• Ottumwa Precinct 8

Liberty Elementary School gym, 50 Traxler Drive, Ottumwa

• Ottumwa Precinct 9

Liberty Elementary School cafeteria, 50 Traxler Drive, Ottumwa

• Ottumwa Precinct 10

Evans Middle School, 812 Chester Ave., Ottumwa

