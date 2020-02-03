OTTUMWA — It's here. In just a few hours Iowans will kick off the 2020 presidential nominations with the state's caucuses. Here's what you need to know for Wapello County.
Wapello County Republicans have it a little easier for caucus night. The party has only one location. The Republican caucus will be at Ottumwa High School, 501 E. Second St., at 7 p.m. Feb. 3.
County Democrats also begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, but the location for caucusing depends on where you live. If you’re not sure which township or precinct you are in, you can check online at https://www.thecaucuses.org.
Here’s the list for Wapello County sites:
• Adams/Blakesburg/Polk townships
Blakesburg Elementary School, 407 Wilson St., Blakesburg
• Agency/Pleasant townships
Agency Community Center, 150 Hazel St., Agency
• Cass/Chillicothe townships
EBF High School, 1301 Berdan St., Eddyville
• Center Township
Wapello County Courthouse, 101 W. Fourth St., Ottumwa
• Columbia/Eddyville townships
EBF High School, 1301 Berdan St., Eddyville
• Competine Township
Eisenhower Elementary School, 2624 Marilyn Rd., Ottumwa
• Dahlonega Township
IHCC Rural Health Education Center A, 655 Indian Hills Dr., Ottumwa
• Green Township
Douma Elementary School
307 W. Mary St., Ottumwa
• Highland Township
Eisenhower Elementary School, 2624 Marilyn Road, Ottumwa
• Keokuk Township
UFCW Local 230, 1305 E. Mary St., Ottumwa
• Richland/Kirkville townships
IHCC Rural Health Education Center B, 655 Indian Hills Drive, Ottumwa
• Washington/Eldon townships
Eldon Public Library annex, 608 W. Elm St., Eldon
• Ottumwa Precinct 1
Wilson Elementary School, 1102 E. Fourth St., Ottumwa
• Ottumwa Precinct 2
Horace Mann Elementary School, 1523 N. Court St., Ottumwa
• Ottumwa Precinct 3
Great Prairie AEA, 2814 N. Court St., Ottumwa
• Ottumwa Precinct 4
James Elementary School, 1001 N. Benton St., Ottumwa
• Ottumwa Precinct 5
Bridge View Center, 102 Church St., Ottumwa
• Ottumwa Precinct 6
UAW Hall, 205 N. James St., Ottumwa
• Ottumwa Precinct 7
Douma Elementary School, 307 W. Mary St., Ottumwa
• Ottumwa Precinct 8
Liberty Elementary School gym, 50 Traxler Drive, Ottumwa
• Ottumwa Precinct 9
Liberty Elementary School cafeteria, 50 Traxler Drive, Ottumwa
• Ottumwa Precinct 10
Evans Middle School, 812 Chester Ave., Ottumwa