The USAF Band of Mid-America’s Shades of Blue jazz ensemble will present a concert at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center on Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m.
Shades of Blue is a group of 12 professional musicians whose music inspires patriotism, connects communities with military service members and honors our country’s veterans.
During a concert, you are just as likely to hear the music of contemporary jazz composers as you would the classic sounds of Benny Goodman or Maj. Glenn Miller. The band features instrumental and vocal soloists, as well as compositions and arrangements by its own talented members.
The address for this event is 200 N Main St in Fairfield. This is a family-friendly, all-ages event. Admission is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Please go to FairfieldACC.com for ticket information.