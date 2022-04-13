OTTUMWA — A split decision by the Iowa Court of Appeals has sided with two Wapello County landowners over 16 vehicles removed from their property by the county in 2019.
The ruling filed Wednesday reverses a January 2021 judgment by District Court Judge Shawn Showers that had ruled the county had the authority to remove 16 vehicles that fit its definition of derelict.
The landowners, Rita McNeal and Cliff McNeal sued the county for breach of contract following the county's cleanup of their property on Madison Avenue in rural Ottumwa.
The McNeals operate an auto repair shop in Ottumwa, but the land in question was zoned single-family residential. The county had told the McNeals as far as back 2002 that the property could not be used as a junk or salvage yard, according to court documents. In 2019, the county had acted on concerns over the condition of the McNeal property and the sides ultimately entered into a settlement agreement in April that year.
That agreement dictated that the McNeals had 90 days to clean the property, including "removal of debris and derelict vehicles." After the county deemed the nuisance was not abated, on Aug. 5, 2019, the county removed 16 vehicles from the property and assessed costs on the McNeals' property taxes.
The county sent a letter giving the landowners 10 days to pay to reclaim the vehicles, stating they would not be able to move the vehicles back to their property. After 10 days, the vehicles would be destroyed by the county, according to the letter sent at the time.
The term "derelict vehicle" is not defined in the settlement agreement, nor is a definition contained in the county ordinance or Iowa law used to justify the county's action.
The district court dismissed the case and ruled it was ultimately the county who could determine the definition unilaterally and its decision wasn't subject to challenge by the landowners.
In an opinion written by Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Mary Tabor, and concurred by Judge Paul Ahlers, the district court decision was reversed. The appeals court ruled the county did not have the authority to define what constitutes a derelict vehicle on its own.
During oral arguments before the Iowa Court of Appeals, attorneys for Wapello County asserted that the definition of derelict is at the county's decision, arguing the purpose of the agreement was to clean the property to the satisfaction of the county.
"Assigning that level of unchecked authority to the county is inconsistent with the norms of contract interpretation," wrote Tabor. She pointed to a decision from the case Power Eng. & Mfg. v. Krug Intern., in which the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that courts generally do not interpret a contract "in a manner that would put one part at the mercy of another."
The determination of derelict vehicles should have been determined between the parties, or through legal proceedings, Tabor wrote. Thus, awarding summary judgment to the county and dismissing the case was improper.
Greer wrote in a dissenting opinion that the landowners have had agreed in the settlement agreement they wouldn't challenge the right of the county to enter their property and clean it to its satisfaction.
The case has been remanded back to district court for further proceedings. Representatives of Wapello County did not immediately respond to requests for comment.