DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced a record high 31 schools qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award this school year.
The award goes to schools that register at least 90% of their eligible students to vote. Nearly 3,400 high school students registered this year in conjunction with the Catt Award initiative.
Pate created the award in 2019 to encourage voter registration in Iowa high schools. Twenty-two schools qualified in 2021, and 18 qualified in 2020.
“I’m thrilled to see so many young people stepping up and taking the first step in the voting process by getting registered,” Pate said. “Great job by the teachers and administrators at these 31 schools by engaging the students in civics. I tell young people all the time, the best way to make your voice heard is by voting, and to do that, you need to get registered.”
Pate plans to visit each of the 31 schools to present them with the Carrie Chapman Catt Award trophy. Additionally, 10 Iowa schools registered more than 70% of eligible students, and 17 registered more than 50 percent. Inspire2Vote collaborated with Pate’s office to assist schools with their voter registration efforts.
Schools that registered at least 70% of eligible students (10) will receive a commemorative banner recognizing their achievement, including Fairfield High School and Seymour Community High School.