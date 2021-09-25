Ashley Noreuil
Age: 37
Hometown: Cedar Rapids. Moved to Ottumwa in 2012
Current occupation: Operations manager, FedEx Ground
College degrees: Bachelor of Arts in applied mathematics from Brown University; master of business administration from Northwestern University; master of engineering management from Northwestern University; master of military studies from Marine Corps University
Community organization involvement: graduate of Ottumwa Leadership Academy, graduate of Citizens Police Academy, former committee member of Riverfront Renaissance, former commissioner of Ottumwa Housing Authority, former officer of O.B. Nelson Post No. 3, American Legion
Goals for first term, if elected: "My primary focus is to make good, long-term strategic decisions for the City of Ottumwa. I will do this by doing my homework, asking good questions and considering the long-term implications of a decision. While serving in this manner, it is my goal to provide sound governance and good stewardship toward accomplishing the 2040 Comprehensive Plan."
Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "I think the city correctly identified celebrating diversity as a focus area within the comprehensive plan. Ottumwa's increasing diversity has contributed small businesses to the local economy and growth to the local population. The American Dream is alive in Ottumwa. The city has a responsibility to ensure its policies, procedures, and practices are non-discriminatory. Yet, it does not maintain primary responsibility for relationships or inclusions. Each person is responsible for testing their own heart and mind, building bridges to honor our neighbors, not constructing obstacles of dishonor or bias."