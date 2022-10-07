Athlete Profile: Raylynn Kendrick

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: Track.
Parents: Jackie and Robert Kendrick.
Favorite movie: Where the Crawdads Sing.
Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.
Favorite actress: Ellen Pompeo.
Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite college teams: Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Favorite athletes: Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst.
Favorite food: Cheese quesadilla.
Favorite restaurant: Bubba Q's.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating from Indian Hills before finishing high school.
Biggest influence: My mom.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: In elementary school.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music in the locker room with my teammates.
Personal goals: Have a great track season.
Future plans: Be happy with my life.
