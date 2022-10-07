Athlete Profile: Raylynn Kendrick

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: Track.

Parents: Jackie and Robert Kendrick.

Favorite movie: Where the Crawdads Sing.

Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.

Favorite actress: Ellen Pompeo.

Favorite professional team: Green Bay Packers.

Favorite college teams: Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Favorite athletes: Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst.

Favorite food: Cheese quesadilla.

Favorite restaurant: Bubba Q's.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating from Indian Hills before finishing high school.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In elementary school.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music in the locker room with my teammates.

Personal goals: Have a great track season.

Future plans: Be happy with my life.

