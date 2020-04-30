Editor's note: The boy has been found.
OTTUMWA — Police said Thursday afternoon they were still looking for an Ottumwa boy first reported missing on Wednesday.
Deontae Renken, 10, 402 S. Webster St., was reported missing at 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was last seen wearing a red and blue shirt, black jogging pants, and gray and black shoes.
While Renken is known to have previously hidden in the creek area in Wildwood Park, police said he has also hidden on private property. They are asking people to physically check their properties, including the interiors of any sheds, garages, campers, vehicles or other potential hiding places.
Anyone who finds Renken, or finds indications he may have been on their property, is asked to call the Ottumwa Police Department at (641) 683-0661.