OTTUMWA — A Bloomfield man was killed after suffering an accident in rural Wapello County Wednesday afternoon.
According to Wapello County Sheriff's Office officials, 26-year-old Jaden Dakota Brady was driving eastbound on Eddyville Road west of Ottumwa at approximately 1:30 p.m. when his vehicle became airborne after leaving a curve on the roadway.
The vehicle, a Ford Mustang, landed on its top and Brady was ejected from the car.
Brady was then transported to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
More details will be released as it becomes available.