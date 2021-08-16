OTTUMWA — Burlington Northern Santa Fe will be closing 15 intersections temporarily as the railroad begins crossing replacement.
The railroad will work from east to west, starting along Highway 16, and moving northwest into Monroe County. Intersections will be closed for short periods of time, but are anticipated to be open every evening.
Crews will start with a slew of replacements near Agency, work their way through Ottumwa by replacing several crossings, then out in the rural areas northwest of Ottumwa near Chillicothe. The final crossing will be along Monroe-Wapello Road.
The work is anticipated to be finished Aug. 25.