OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school board will be tapped to officially set the date for the 2021-22 budget during Monday’s meeting.
At its last meeting, CFO John Berg summarized how the budget is put together. On Monday, he will give a presentation of the preliminary budget estimate for next school year, and the board will vote to set the public hearing for 6 p.m. April 12 at Evans Middle School. In addition, they will vote on a budget guarantee resolution for the same time period. While the district does not expect to qualify for the program, it is recommending the board adopt the resolution in case there are unexpected budget changes at the state level.
The board will also vote on a recommendation to approve a 48-month lease from HP Financial Services to refresh Chromebooks for grades six through eight. The current devices have reached the end of their life, according to the agenda. The lease would be an annual cost of $110,669.90.
Security updates at the district’s buildings have been a recent focus, and Monday’s meeting is no different. The board will vote on the installation of cameras in the Pickwick addition, card access for new doors and upgraded card access for existing doors for a total of $32,710. They will also be asked to approve the installation of card access at the administration office and Market on Main for a cost of $16,430.
Monday’s agenda also includes votes on approving the facility rental agreement Bridge View Center for this year’s graduation ceremony, set for May 21; awarding the bid for 2022-2024 vending to Keurig Dr Pepper; approve the abstract of votes from the special election earlier this month approving the PPEL measure; and measures regarding school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue refunding bonds.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the media center of Evans Middle School.