BATAVIA — The body of a Batavia man was found when firefighters responded to a structure fire in rural Jefferson County.
David Headley, 66, was found in the remains of a house fire that was reported at 5:24 a.m. Tuesday at 2487 Ash Avenue, which is south of Batavia. When authorities arrived on scene, the house was engulfed in flames.
Several surviving dogs were recovered from the scene.
Fire rescue units from Batavia, Libertyville and Eldon responded to the incident, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The cause and manner of Headley's death will be determined by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, pending autopsy results.