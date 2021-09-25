Brad Stines

Age: 35

Hometown: Ottumwa

Current occupation: Local semi driver

College degrees: Associate of Arts in information technology

Goals for first term, if elected: "Help bring more family housing and more family-based entertainment. I hope to establish a grant writer for the city to obtain much-needed money for street repairs and beautification. (I hope) to bring more high-paying jobs and restaff the fire department."

Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "I would like the city to have something similar to the world food and musical festival so that people can learn and celebrate different cultures and bring them together."

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you