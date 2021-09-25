Brad Stines
Age: 35
Hometown: Ottumwa
Current occupation: Local semi driver
College degrees: Associate of Arts in information technology
Goals for first term, if elected: "Help bring more family housing and more family-based entertainment. I hope to establish a grant writer for the city to obtain much-needed money for street repairs and beautification. (I hope) to bring more high-paying jobs and restaff the fire department."
Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "I would like the city to have something similar to the world food and musical festival so that people can learn and celebrate different cultures and bring them together."