OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Regional Health Center will be hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk Oct. 15 at its location.
The free walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the hospital's front entrance, with the path being around the outside of the hospital. At the conclusion of the walk, refreshments will be provided.
The walk will serve to educate the community about breast cancer and the importance of year mammograms, showing support for those who are currently fighting the disease, and honoring those who have lost their fight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.