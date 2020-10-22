OTTUMWA — With the "Elvis & Roy Orbison Tribute Show" today, the Bridge View Center will open its doors for its first live entertainment since March due to COVID-19.
The show is the first ticketed entertainment event since then, and full coronavirus protocols will be in place. The facility will be sanitized and disinfected with electrostatic sprayers, and 6-foot distance between seats are in place. Event-goes are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
There are plenty of seats available, both through the Bridge View Center ticket office and at the door. Tickets may also be purchased beginning at 9 a.m. today (Friday) through the center's website. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
"We hope this will be a successful night for BVC and our community," BVC Executive Director Scott Hallgren said in a statement. "We want to see people out spending money in our community — eating out, filling up with gas and all the other spending when they're attending shows at BVC. We want to get our local Ottumwa economy growing again."
Hallgren said in the statement that the show will not cancel and that the act is already in Ottumwa.