ELDON — Cardinal Community School District elementary principal Heather Buckley was recently a finalist for the 2021 Iowa Elementary Principal of the Year award through the School Administrators of Iowa.
Buckley was one of three finalists for the honor, which went to Chris deNeui of Nevada.
Buckley was nominated for her achievements in leading a state-recognized preschool program, managing an increase of more than 200 students to the school's enrollment over the past seven years, as well as Cardinal Elementary's ranking as a "high performing school" for the last two years, according to the Iowa School Report Card.
"Heather is a servant leader who cares deeply about her students, families and staff," Cardinal superintendent Joel Pedersen said. "We are thankful for her expertise leading our elementary team."
Buckley has been the elementary principal at the school since 2014, and was the school's curriculum director before that.
"Heather's focus on relationships with our stakeholders serves as the foundation for every decision she makes as a principal," Pedersen said. "She possesses the rare leadership ability to expect excellence while promoting a positive culture."