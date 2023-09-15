Bulldog Profile: Fabian Espinoza

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Cross-country.
Other activities: Soccer.
Parents: Israel and Maria Espinoza.
Favorite television show: Rick and Morty.
Favorite movie: Get Hard.
Favorite actor: Tom Holland.
Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi.
Favorite college team: Texas A&M.
Favorite professional team: Barcelona.
Favorite food: Enchiladas.
Favorite restaurant: Korean barbeque.
Favorite vacation spot: Mexico.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating high school.
Biggest influence: Parents.
When did you first get interested in cross-country: During my junior year.
What do you like most about cross-country: It helps my stamina.
What to do you do to get ready to compete: Stay hydrated.
Personal goals: Attend trade school in Houston, become a barber and become successful.
Future plans: Move out successfully.
