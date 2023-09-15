Bulldog Profile: Fabian Espinoza

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Cross-country.

Other activities: Soccer.

Parents: Israel and Maria Espinoza.

Favorite television show: Rick and Morty.

Favorite movie: Get Hard.

Favorite actor: Tom Holland.

Favorite athlete: Lionel Messi.

Favorite college team: Texas A&M.

Favorite professional team: Barcelona.

Favorite food: Enchiladas.

Favorite restaurant: Korean barbeque.

Favorite vacation spot: Mexico.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating high school.

Biggest influence: Parents.

When did you first get interested in cross-country: During my junior year.

What do you like most about cross-country: It helps my stamina.

What to do you do to get ready to compete: Stay hydrated.

Personal goals: Attend trade school in Houston, become a barber and become successful.

Future plans: Move out successfully.

