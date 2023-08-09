Bulldog Profile: Katie Shewry

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball
Other activities: Track.
Parents: Chad and Trinita Shewry.
Favorite television show: Grey's Anatomy.
Favorite movie: 10 Things I Hate About You.
Favorite actor: Miles Teller.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Mexico.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being on the board for the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My mom.
When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 5.
What do you like most about softball: I really enjoy the passion I have for the sport as well as the adrenaline and rush of the game. I also love the team aspect knowing you are still going to have each other to lean on whether you win or lose at the end of the day.
What do you do to get ready to play: I get into the right mindset. The whole team gets hyped up and ready to go. I also send up a little prayer.
Personal goals: To continue my love for the sport into college. I'm also going to try to be the best me I can be and help people in need.
Future plans: To get my BSN in pediatrics with a minor in psychology to work in a hospital and comfort little kids in some of their hardest times.
