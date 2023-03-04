Bulldog Profile: Sophia Fuller

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Archery.

Parents: Cindy Bitner and Jerry Shepherd.

Favorite television show: That '70s Show.

Favorite movie: The Conjuring.

Favorite actor: Jim Carrey.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: New York Yankees.

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.

Favorite vacation spot: Jamaica.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting through high school.

Biggest influence: My family.

When did you first get interested in archery: In fifth grade.

What do you like most about archery: It's a calm sport.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Go to Europe.

Future plans: Go into either education or the medical field.

