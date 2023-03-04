Bulldog Profile: Sophia Fuller

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Archery.
Parents: Cindy Bitner and Jerry Shepherd.
Favorite television show: That '70s Show.
Favorite movie: The Conjuring.
Favorite actor: Jim Carrey.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: New York Yankees.
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.
Favorite vacation spot: Jamaica.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting through high school.
Biggest influence: My family.
When did you first get interested in archery: In fifth grade.
What do you like most about archery: It's a calm sport.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Go to Europe.
Future plans: Go into either education or the medical field.
