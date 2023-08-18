Bulldog Profile: Zane Kirubakaran

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Trap shooting and swimming.
Parents: Tracy Kirubakaran.
Favorite television show: River Monsters.
Favorite movie: All Quiet on the Western Front.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite athlete: Jacob Wheeler.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.
Favorite restaurant: Mimi's.
Favorite vacation spot: Any body of water.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being on the A/B honor roll over four years.
Biggest influence: My mom.
When did you first get interested in baseball: This year.
What do you like most about baseball: The team.
What do you do to get ready to play: Take deep breaths and focus.
Personal goals: Success in life.
Future plans: Become a professional bass fisherman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.