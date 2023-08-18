Bulldog Profile: Zane Kirubakaran

Zane Kirubakaran

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Trap shooting and swimming.

Parents: Tracy Kirubakaran.

Favorite television show: River Monsters.

Favorite movie: All Quiet on the Western Front.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite athlete: Jacob Wheeler.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.

Favorite restaurant: Mimi's.

Favorite vacation spot: Any body of water.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being on the A/B honor roll over four years.

Biggest influence: My mom.

When did you first get interested in baseball: This year.

What do you like most about baseball: The team.

What do you do to get ready to play: Take deep breaths and focus.

Personal goals: Success in life.

Future plans: Become a professional bass fisherman.

