Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Send information to Calendar, Newsroom, Ottumwa Courier, 213 E. Second St., Ottumwa 52501 or send email to newsclerk@ottumwacourier.com. See more area events listings online at www.ottumwacourier.com/events.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
The Ottumwa Women's Club will meet at the Hotel Ottumwa on Tuesday, April 12. Luncheon begins at 12 p.m. with a program on the new historical museum following. April is membership month and Past Presidents will be honored at the lunch.
Wednesday
Ottumwa
AARP Board Meeting, 9 a.m, Country Kitchen, Ottumwa
AARP Tour Committee Meeting, 9:45 a.m., Country Kitchen, Ottumwa
Thursday
Ottumwa
Ottumwa Toastmasters 663, 6 p.m. Meeting location at the Ottumwa YMCA, 611 N. Hancock. To join remotely by Zoom, call 641-937-5383 and leave your email address. Open to the public for those 18 and older.
Bible Baptist Church will be having a Ladies Meeting on Thursday, April 14 from 4-6:30 p.m. at 944 W Williams Street.
The Ottumwa High School Drama Department will present Legally Blonde, The Musical at OHS April 14 at 7 p.m.
Daughters of the American Revolution, Elizabeth Ross Chapter, will meet at 10:30 a.m. on April 14 at Café Country Kitchen.
Area
Centerville
The Alliant Energy Mobile Food Bank offers free food each month. Stop by the Alliant Energy location on North 18th Street from 4-6 p.m.
Friday
Ottumwa
The Ecumenical Lords Cupboard will be holding a food drive at South Hy-Vee on Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in Ottumwa.
The Ottumwa High School Drama Department will present Legally Blonde, The Musical at OHS April 15 at 7 p.m.