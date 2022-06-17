Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Saturday
Ottumwa
25 Men Who Can Cook comes to Bridge View Center from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents the 11th year of "the tastiest two hours in Ottumwa." Enjoy the creativity and culinary abilities of 25 of the area's finest Pro and Hobby Chefs as they vie for top spots in pre-dining, entree, and dessert categories.
The Spooky Ghoul Summer Paint Party Fundraiser will take place at Hotel Ottumwa at 5:30 p.m. Cost of entry goes toward Halloweenapalooza 2022. See filmfreeway.com/halloweenapalooza/tickets for tickets.
Norte Star Event Center, 219 Fox Saulk Road, Ottumwa, presents a night of stand up comedy. Featured comedians include Sam Hirchak, Judge Dye, Tiffany Goodwin, Dan Umthun, with Steve Anderson and for the first time ever, Tish Franklin. Cover charge of $12.
The Central Park Cinema will show Clifford the Big Red Dog at approximately 8:30 p.m. Movie begins at dusk. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Concessions available. Sponsored by JBS USA and Resilient Communities Wapello County.
Area
Eldon
The Wapello County Fair continues through Sunday. Today is JBS Ottumwa Day. The grandstand show begins at 6 p.m. and will feature Niko Moon and Travis Denning.
Sunday
Area
Eldon
Today is the final day of the Wapello County Fair. Antique tractor show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with a Redneck Rally at noon.
Monday
Ottumwa
A grief support group will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 4th and Marion Street. GriefShare is a network of 15,000-plus churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief.
The Wapello County Farmers Market is held on Mondays and Thursdays from 2:30-5:30 p.m. and is located between the dog park and the shelter house.
TOPS 1281, 5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1524 N. Court St.
A weekly in-person Al-Anon meeting takes place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Ottumwa Regional Health Center conference room D. Please enter the building through Emergency Entrance.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor of Hotel Ottumwa. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a luncheon beginning at 11:30 a.m. Author and entrepreneur Kelly Davis will present “From Mess to Message” and “Stretching into a Pain-Free Life.” Music will be provided by Lisa Mulligan. For reservations, call 641-777-1140 or email millertime092576@gmail.com by Sunday.
Soles for Souls free shoe pantry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 944 W. Williams St. For more information, call 641-682-9609. Note: mask required.
