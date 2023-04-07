Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Saturday, April 8
Ottumwa
The Bossom Buddies of Southeast Iowa Breast Cancer Survivor Group will meet from 10-11 a.m. at the Davis Street Christian Church, 202 S. Davis St., Ottumwa, in the lower fellowship hall.
Sunday, April 9
Ottumwa
Sunday Afternoon Book Club, 2 p.m., downstairs of First Presbyterian Church. The theme for this year is “Food.” Club reads fiction, nonfiction, historical fiction and classics. For more information, contact the church secretary at (641) 684-5465.
Camel Club AA meetings, 410 W. Keota, 6:30 p.m. Come As You Are - stick meeting.
Monday, April 10
Ottumwa
TOPS 1281, 5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1524 N. Court St.
A weekly in-person Al-Anon meeting takes place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Ottumwa Regional Health Center conference room D. Please enter the building through Emergency Entrance.
Camel Club AA meetings, 410 W. Keota St., 8 p.m. — Just Because We Can and Grupo Nueva Vida
Tuesday, April 11
Ottumwa
The April luncheon meeting of the Ottumwa Women's Club will begin at noon with a program following. Bill Hornback will entertain with favorite songs. Past Presidents of the Club will be honored at this meeting. Reservations are necessary. Contact Ila Foxx at 641-684-6045.
