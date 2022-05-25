Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Send information to Calendar, Newsroom, Ottumwa Courier, 213 E. Second St., Ottumwa 52501 or send email to newsclerk@ottumwacourier.com. See more area events listings online at www.ottumwacourier.com/events.
Saturday
Area
Eddyville
The 133rd Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont alumni banquet will be held at 6 p.m. at the EBF High School. Honored guests will be graduates of 1972 and 2022. Advance tickets are available at the Eddyville branch of the First Iowa State Bank, Melody’s Kitchen, EBF High School Office and EBF Elementary Office.