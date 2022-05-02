Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Send information to Calendar, Newsroom, Ottumwa Courier, 213 E. Second St., Ottumwa 52501 or send email to newsclerk@ottumwacourier.com. See more area events listings online at www.ottumwacourier.com/events.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
Soles for Souls free shoe pantry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 944 W. Williams St. For more information, call 641-682-9609. Note: mask required.
Wednesday
Ottumwa
Retired John Deere Women’s Cofee at Riverside Restaurant at 9:30 a.m.