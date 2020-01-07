Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Today
Ottumwa
AARP, 9 a.m. general board, 9:45 a.m. tour committee, Country Kitchen.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Start Your Day Over, noon discussion (open), Camel Club, 410 W. Keota St. Club opens at 11:45 a.m. For more information, call 641-455-6598.
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting (open), 8 p.m., Camel Club, 410 W. Keota St. Club opens at 7:45 p.m. For more information, call 641-455-6598.
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, O-Town Recovery, First Pentecostal Church, 733 Church St.
Bingo, 6:20 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 123 W. Third St.
Community 1st Credit Union ClubGO, 11:15 a.m., Pizza Ranch. Noon program is by Matthew Vickers, C1st investment services advisor.
Drop-in Crafternoon for Kids, 3:30-5 p.m., Ottumwa Public Library.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, First Pentecostal Church.
Ottumwa Noon Lions, noon, Hotel Ottumwa.
Reader's Ink Book Club, 5 p.m., Ottumwa Public Library.
Songs and Stories with Sara Martindale, 10:30 a.m., Ottumwa Public Library meeting room. A story time aimed at 0-3-year-olds.
Wapello County NEST, 5-6 p.m., English, ISU Extension Office, 13011 120th Ave.
Weight Watchers, 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., weigh-in half hour before meeting, Bridge View Center.
Area
Albia
Eagles Bingo, Doors open at 4:30 p.m., play begins at 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 11 A Ave. E.
Thursday
Ottumwa
Bingo, 6:30 p.m., Eagles Club. Food will be served.
Gamblers Anonymous, 6 p.m., O-Town Recovery, First Pentecostal Church, 733 Church St.
Narcotics Anonymous, noon, First Pentecostal Church.
Narcotics Anonymous, Just for Today (open), 7 p.m., Camel Club, 410 W. Keota St. Club opens at 6 p.m. For more information, call 641-455-6598.
Narcotics Anonymous, 10:30 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 430 E. Second St.
Ottumwa Toastmasters, 6-7 p.m. Prairie Hills at Ottumwa, 173 E. Rochester Road. Open to those 18 and older. Meetings help members improve confidence, communication, listening and leadership skills.
Wapello County NEST, 5-6 p.m., Spanish, ISU Extension, 13011 120th Ave. Call the office at 641-682-5491 before attending.
Area
Albia
Eagles Bingo, Doors open at 4:30 p.m., play begins at 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 11 A Ave. E.
Fairfield
Weight Watchers, 11:45 a.m., weigh-in; 12:15 p.m., meeting, Seneca Area Agency on Aging.