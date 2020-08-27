Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Send information to Calendar, Newsroom, Ottumwa Courier, 213 E. Second St., Ottumwa 52501 or send email to newsclerk@ottumwacourier.com.
Saturday
Ottumwa
Ottumwa Eagles live country music and dance, 7-10:30 p.m., Eagles Club. Band is Harvest.
Sunday
Ottumwa
Dog Paddle, 6-8 p.m., The Beach Ottumwa. Admission is a donation to Heartland Humane Society in the form of pet food or cash. Bring rabies tag or proof of rabies vaccination. All dogs must be on a leash and they must be 4 months old. Masks are required. Those with no dog of their own can contact HHS at 641-682-1228 to host a shelter dog.