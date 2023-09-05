Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Wednesday, September 6
Ottumwa
Camel Club AA meetings, 410 W. Keota St., 5:30 p.m. — Just the Facts and Big Book Study; 7 p.m. — Beginners meeting; 8 p.m. — Grupo Nueva Vida.
Centerville
Join the monthly Kaffee Klatch at the Rathbun Lake Area YMCA at 10 a.m.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Outdoors Farmers Market will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Central Park.
Thursday, September 7
Ottumwa
It’s the last time to see the Iowa Heartland History Connection’s “Let’s Take The Train” exhibit in motion from 5-7 p.m. at 700 Farm Credit Drive, Ottumwa.
The second annual Be The Light GLOW Walk will take place at Greater Ottumwa Park, 1 Joe Lorde Memorial Drive, at 6 p.m. This family-friendly event will feature mental health providers and resources from across our community. Walk our GLOW trail, while learning about mental health resources, and have fun stopping at our activity booths along the way.
The Ottumwa Eagles Club, 109 S. Green St., Ottumwa, hosts bingo at 6:45 p.m. Kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m.
Camel Club AA meetings, 410 W. Keota St., 8 p.m. — Love Yourself.
Moulton
Come check out the 100th Anniversary of the Moulton Jamboree, from Sept. 7-10.
Friday, September 8
Ottumwa
Camel Club AA meetings, 410 W. Keota St., 8 p.m.
Fremont
The City of Fremont is celebrating 175 years from Sept. 8-10. Find more information on their Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/2qXk3Izsi. Join for a fun-filled weekend with free family-friendly activities, including inflatables, laser tag, caricatures, face painting, food, vendor market, live music, grand parade, contests, and much more.
Moulton
Come check out the 100th Anniversary of the Moulton Jamboree, from Sept. 7-10.
Saturday, September 9
Eldon
The Eldon Raceway hosts The Petersen Memorial event. Hot laps start at 7 p.m. Classes competing include sports compacts, hobby stocks, stock cars, sport mods and modifieds.
Centerville
Shop local vendors at the Centerville, Iowa Farmers Market on the Square, from 10 a.m.-Noon on the northeast corner of the courthouse lawn.
Fremont
The City of Fremont is celebrating 175 years from Sept. 8-10. Find more information on their Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/2qXk3Izsi. Join for a fun-filled weekend with free family-friendly activities, including inflatables, laser tag, caricatures, face painting, food, vendor market, live music, grand parade, contests, and much more.
Moulton
Come check out the 100th Anniversary of the Moulton Jamboree, from Sept. 7-10.
