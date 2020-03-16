OTTUMWA — Here are the cancellations the Courier has received for local events. We will update as notices come in. If you have an event to add, please email it to news@ottumwacourier.com.
The Ottumwa Public Library has canceled all regularly-scheduled events and meetings until further notice. The library will be closed through April 13. All due dates are postponed until April 13. Online services remain accessible.
Active Ottumwa has canceled all activities for March and April.
All non-essential meetings at the Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress office. Ambassador activity is on hold until further notice.
March 17
Community Ecumenical Lenten Service at Westminster Presbyterian Church
March 18
Ottumwa Techbrew at Bridge View Center
“Under the Big Top” family fun at Quincy Place Mall, hosted by the Salvation Army
Foreigner in concert at Bridge View Center
March 19
Spring Break Camp at Pioneer Ridge
March 20
Birdhouse Building workshop at Pioneer Ridge
March 27
Main Street Ottumwa Paint Crawl
March 29
Tonic Sol-Fa in concert at Bridge View Center
April 24
Main Street Ottumwa Ladies' Night Out