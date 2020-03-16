OTTUMWA — Here are the cancellations the Courier has received for local events. We will update as notices come in. If you have an event to add, please email it to news@ottumwacourier.com.

The Ottumwa Public Library has canceled all regularly-scheduled events and meetings until further notice. The library will be closed through April 13. All due dates are postponed until April 13. Online services remain accessible.

Active Ottumwa has canceled all activities for March and April.

All non-essential meetings at the Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress office. Ambassador activity is on hold until further notice.

March 17

Community Ecumenical Lenten Service at Westminster Presbyterian Church

March 18

Ottumwa Techbrew at Bridge View Center

“Under the Big Top” family fun at Quincy Place Mall, hosted by the Salvation Army

Foreigner in concert at Bridge View Center

March 19

Spring Break Camp at Pioneer Ridge

March 20

Birdhouse Building workshop at Pioneer Ridge

March 27

Main Street Ottumwa Paint Crawl

March 29

Tonic Sol-Fa in concert at Bridge View Center

April 24

Main Street Ottumwa Ladies' Night Out