Cara Galloway
Age: 35
Hometown: Ottumwa, formerly of Mechanicsville
Current occupation: Program coordinator for Southeast Iowa CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and FCRB (Foster Care Review Board) programs
College degrees: Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and psychology from Iowa State University
Community organization involvement: Ottumwa Arts Council secretary, Ottumwa Pride Board treasurer, Pride Block Party committee, Ottumwa Historic Preservation Commission, LULAC 377, secretary of Wapello County Children's Alliance Executive Board, member of Wapello County Steering Committee for Resilient Community Demonstration Project, graduate of Ottumwa Leadership Academy, secretary of Family Treatment Court board of directors
Goals for first term, if elected: "There are many things I would like to accomplish, from continued progress, a more united Ottumwa, to increased quality of life — the amenities we have in Ottumwa to lower crime rates and increased public safety."
Galloway also wants to see more representation on boards and commissions "and ensure all voices are heard on these boards, and people are not just placeholders." Galloway would like to see the mental health professional become a permanent position with the Ottumwa Police Department, with room to add another, and better partnerships between city and county officials. She would like to have maintenance funds developed to make sure $2.8 million in improvements for The Beach "does not happen again." She also mentioned finding additional revenue streams and "streamlining expenses through renegotiating contracts, reducing debt and consolidating spending."
Thoughts on Ottumwa's growing diversity: "The city should increase signage to be in multiple languages, and the 'Welcome to Ottumwa' sign in the top five languages spoken in Ottumwa."
Galloway also believed the city should look to other diverse communities such as West Liberty. "They have thriving Latino businesses and partnerships throughout the city. We should work with them to identify ways we as a city can do better to support our ethnic businesses." She also suggested it was important that city officials attend diverse events, such as Juneteenth, Pride Block Party and Viva Ottumwa!
"I believe that we as a city and community should do better to be more inclusive and make sure all are welcome and are truly part of the Ottumwa community. We as a community need to do better to not just talk about wanting to be inclusive, but truly be inclusive."