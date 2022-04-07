ELDON — The Cardinal Community School District preschool, in partnership with SIEDA Head Start, has agreed to participate in a national research study on the transition from preschool to kindergarten.
The preschool is one of just six program partnerships in the country participating in the study.
"I think this is a validation for everyone that has been involved with this partnership for 15 years," Superintendent Joel Pedersen said in a press release. "The partners have always been focused on a quality early childhood experience and we appreciate the opportunity to share our story."
The Head Start to Kindergarten Transitions Project (HS2K) study is being done by NORC at the University of Chicago and its partners Child Trends and the National P-3 Center. The study is for the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to learn how to improve children's transitions from Head Start programs to elementary schools.
The study began in September 2019 and will end in September 2022. As part of the study, Cardinal Preschool will participate in a virtual site visit later this month, including voluntary interviews with selected Head Start and Cardinal staff members and a parent focus group.
The interview topics will include Head Start and Cardinal's transition policies, professional support, family engagement, partnerships, and the transition process. The interviews will provide the research team with a larger picture of where the school district's transition process succeeds and where it may need improvement.
"The strength of this preschool program begins from the top (administrative support) down to the actual 3Y and 4Y students and their families receiving comprehensive early childhood services by utilizing the Head Start model and performance standards," said Pat McReynolds, area director of Mahaska Wapello Early Childhood Iowa. "The preschool program meets more than just children's academic needs, but also their social-emotional needs, health needs, emphasis on literacy and math needs and by encouraging positive protective factors that strengthen the entire family."
To meet children's needs, SIEDA Head Start has several kindergarten readiness goals that Cardinal's preschool staff work with students to meet before they leave for elementary school, including that each student:
— Regulates own emotions and behaviors
— Takes care of own needs appropriately
— Establishes and maintains positive relationships
— Solves social problems
— Explores the visual arts, musical concepts and expression, dance and movement concepts, and drama through actions and language
— Demonstrates positive approaches to learning
— Listens to and understands increasingly complex language
Other goals account for how students approach learning, how they communicate, and their literacy.
Participating in the study gives the school district a chance to further improve its preschool program and learn from other preschools in the country.
"It is our goal to create a culture of professionals from different organizations that come together for the same goal — to provide the best experience possible for the student." said Aimee Sivak, Cardinal's early education director.
The school district's on-site partnership brings students of all income levels together, gives all students Head Start benefits like vision and dental screenings, and provides the same opportunities for all preschool students.
"By partnering with Head Start we have successfully broken any socio-economic barriers between our students and an opportunity for an education," said Cardinal preschool teacher Cameron Steinbach. "Our free full-day preschool program provides transportation, quality learning experiences, and three meals a day to all of our students."