Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she is cautiously optimistic as numbers show early signs of Iowans reversing the COVID-19 spread that threatened hospital capacity in the state.
Reynolds said recent downward trends in both cases and hospitalizations were "steady signs of improvement." She said the state's data shows an improvement in statewide positivity rates and that testing numbers were higher last week than they were the first week of November.
Hospitalizations remained above 1,100 on Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus data dashboard. That remains high but is shy of the record numbers of more than 1,500 hospitalized that prompted additional mitigation efforts from Reynolds.
Those mitigation restrictions continue unchanged, as Reynolds said Iowans still need to be responsible.
"So even though the progress we're making is reassuring, we're not out of the woods," Reynolds said.
It remains to be seen how holiday gatherings over Thanksgiving will impact virus spread in the state.
"We're also going to be closely monitoring case counts, positivity rate and hospitalization over the next two weeks for any significant increase," Reynolds said. "Experience has shown us that holiday events can result in an increase in new cases after family and friends have gathered to celebrate."
Also sharing optimism Tuesday was Dr. Jorge Salinas, an epidemiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.
Speaking in a Facebook Live town hall hosted by the hospital's Facebook page, Salinas said the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing, but not here yet.
"There is truly light at the end of the tunnel," he said Tuesday. "We just need to hunker down a little bit longer and prevent as many hospitalizations and deaths as possible."
That will continue, he said, until vaccines are distributed and taken by a high percentage of the population.
Now, he said, it's important to continue limiting gatherings as much as possible. He suggested that gathering with only household members is optimal, but with masks and social distancing gatherings under 10 with others following similar COVID-19 mitigation strategies can be safe.
He predicted that potentially by the July 4 holiday, gatherings will be able to resume and that Halloween and Thanksgiving will carry on as normal.
"If all Americans receive the vaccine, we're going to make COVID go away," Salinas said. Newly developed vaccines, still pending emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are believed to be up to 95% effective.
November was Iowa’s deadliest month in the pandemic and broke records for virus spread, hospitalizations and infections in long-term care facilities.
There have been 639 Iowans die, according to state data as of Tuesday at 2 p.m. More than 98,000, or 3% of Iowa’s total population, tested positive for COVID-19 in November.
Both numbers could change as additional cases and deaths identified in November can be still be added to the dashboard in the coming days. There were about 5,200 hospitalizations in November, almost double the number hospitalized in October.
There have been 231,377 Iowans test positive for the coronavirus, with 137,431 recoveries and 2,431 deaths. More than 1.2 million Iowans have been tested at least once. The first positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa were reported on March 7, nearly nine months ago.