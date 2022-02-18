Jeff Skalberg is cautiously optimistic that an injection of federal aid might turn around some difficult math.
“Wapello County has three to five bridges that become classified as poor every year,” said Skalberg, the county’s engineer. “We try with our current funding to replace three bridges per year. It just feels like we’re struggling to keep up.”
Details are still being ironed out in Washington, D.C. and Des Moines, but transportation officials and planners hope the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last fall will improve Skalberg’s calculations. Also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the measure’s $110 billion for road projects should double federal funding for bridge repair in Iowa.
That would come to $86 million a year through 2026, although spending priorities are still being determined.
“Will counties see funding double? It’s a little premature to say that,” said Stuart Anderson, director of transportation development for the Iowa Department of Transportation. “It’s safe to say there will be a significant increase in bridge funding.”
“It’s a bill that needed to be passed for a long time,” said Andy McGuire, county engineer for Mahaska and Keokuk counties. “At least it’s a step in the right direction.”
The Federal Highway Administration counts 4,571 Iowa bridges, about 19 percent of the state’s total, as structurally deficient, with at least one key structural element in poor condition or worse. That’s the second-highest share of deficient bridges in the country, behind only West Virginia.
Federal bridge-repair money will be allocated to states according to their number of substandard bridges, Anderson said. IDOT is conferring with county officials and regional planning agencies to determine how much is passed along.
“We do have a great number of poor-condition bridges, but most of those are on the county road system,” Anderson said.
“(Counties) will likely see an increase in bridge funding due to that, and I think it’s also likely there will be a new bridge program” targeting specific projects, said Chris Kukla, transportation planner for the Area 15 Regional Planning Commission. The Ottumwa-based agency coordinates projects in Mahaska, Wapello, Keokuk, Davis, Jefferson, and Van Buren counties.
The commission manages $2.7 million a year in federal transportation funds for its member counties, with just over $1.7 million a year earmarked for bridge projects, Kukla said.
This year’s bridge repair and replacements are already determined. Counties, cities, and regional planners are working on budgets and schedules for the fiscal year that begins in July. The prospect for increased funding has them considering work for subsequent years, too.
“If we’re only doing three bridges per year, I’m sinking faster than I’m gaining,” Skalberg said. “On the optimistic side I’m hoping this new funding allows us to do more than three bridges per year. On the pessimistic side, with the cost inflation of materials and contractors not being able to find any labor, the cost of our bridges are going to increase.”
Repairs to even the smallest bridges can cost more than $100,000, with complete replacements running to $10 million, Skalberg estimates.
“That $10 million bridge is going to be a budget buster if we’re not able to find some additional funding,” he said. “I’m pretty excited to hear we’re going to be getting some more money. I just hope it’s enough.”
Scheduling repairs takes into account traffic and the distance to the nearest adequate structure, McGuire said.
“Some of these bridges have adequate crossings a half a mile or a mile upstream,” he said. “I don’t think it’s different anywhere else in the state.”
The bill allocates Iowa $4.3 billion for highway projects, according to the office of Rep. Cindy Axne. The West Des Moines Democrat was the only member of Iowa’s congressional delegation to vote for the act. The state may also tap some of the $12.5 billion Bridge Replacement Program that’s part of the legislation.
Anderson noted Congress has yet to appropriate the money included in the infrastructure act, and states are still waiting for the federal Department of Transportation’s guidance on how other funding included in the bill may be spent. The bill also includes $18 million a year to “improve the resiliency of the highway system” that might include bridge upgrades, for example.
“There’s a couple programs like that where we just need more guidance,” Anderson said. “We’re hoping to get that soon.”
With $110 billion for road and bridge projects, McGuire hopes the new federal money could move one long-sought project up on the calendar.
“The main project we’re looking at there is a connector on the east side of Oskaloosa to facilitate truck traffic to our industrial park,” he said. “Being able to move our truck traffic from Highway 63 north of Oskaloosa to the southeast side of town is vital. We’ve been trying to get into that to help fund the planning efforts and walk it toward construction.”