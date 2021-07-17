CENTERVILLE — Jessica Rose, Josh Rose and Shakira Sias are heroes.
At least, according to PETA they are.
The trio rescued a weary, limping and bleeding dog they found on a muddy bank along the Chariton River over a week ago while kayaking the river. The trio created a TikTok video showing the rescue.
In a statement released from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the trio was able to find the 10-year-old dog's tags and called the guardian, who said the dog, who's name is Ethyl, had been missing for over a week after fleeing from the sound of fireworks.
The trio offered the dog food and water, then traveled the river for four hours before returning her to her guardian.
"She's a sweep girl," Jessica Rose said in the video, which has been viewed over 130,000 times. "We were able to call her mom, who was so excited I could hear her screaming through the phone while my husband called."
Each kayaker will receive a framed certificate and a box of vegan cookies.
"Thanks to these heroes, the gentle dog can snuggled up with her family again," said PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien in the statement. "By issuing this well-deserved award, PETA celebrates these kayakers for springing into action, and reminds everyone to protect dogs like Ethyl by avoiding fireworks."
PETA noted that every July 4, or whenever fireworks are set off, animal shelters see a spike in lost dogs and cats who have run from the noise. Many animals panic and jump over fences, break chains, or break through windows. Fireworks also cause wildlife to flee onto roads and into buildings.