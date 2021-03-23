CENTERVILLE — Multiple organizations in Appanoose County received money from the Appanoose County Community Fund for 2021. The fund distributes proceeds from gambling revenues.
There were 27 applications submitted, with the board ultimately dispersing $106,978.88 to 19 non-profit organizations.
Organizations receiving funding included:
— Appanoose County Conservation Board, $3,000 for nature center display
— Appanoose County Boys Baseball, $2,500 for ball field improvements
— Appanoose County Coalition of the Arts, $3,400 for Ritz Theater flooring
— Appanoose County Family Alliance, $2,699,90 for child care seats
— Appanoose County Girls Softball, $3,000 for ball field improvements
— Centerville Fire and Rescue, $10,000 for ice/cold water equipment
— City of Cincinnati, $700 for pallet forks
— City of Rathbun, $1,885 for handicapped railing at city park
— Cincinnati Volunteer Fire Department, $13,000 for Drager SCBA system
— Friends of Appanoose County Historical Society, $1,200 for old sheriff's residence electrical wiring
— Friends of Oak Lawn Cemetery, $7,800 for Liberty Park improvements
— Furever Friends, $7,500 for kennels for rescued animals
— Historic Preservation, $8,980 for Levee Depot improvements
— Indian Hills Community College, $10,528.39 for new range for "Barn" kitchen
— Moravia Historical Society, $2,750 for depot restoration
— Moravia Community Betterment, $5,746.59 for home repair
— Moravia Fire Department, $6,164 for fire bunker gear
— Moulton Fire Department, $7,821 for structure fire suits
— Mystic Fire Department, $7,300 for PPV fan and vehicle emergency radio