All corners of southeast Iowa are bustling with activity this weekend. Enjoy global cuisine, pancakes and a parade, the back roads of Jefferson County by bike and more. Here’s a look at what’s going on:
1. The seventh annual Midwest Antique Fest & Flea Market is a great place to find antiques, collectibles and flea market finds. Enjoy live music and great food, all while browsing the ultimate hunting grounds for antiques, repurposed finds, artisan creations and vintage and new items. The event runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Davis County Fairgrounds. Visit the Midwest Antique Fest & Flea Market - FALL EDITION event page on Facebook for more information.
2. Enjoy global dishes in an outdoor atmosphere at the Field to Fork dinner at 6 p.m. Friday in the Canteen Alley. Cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres begin the evening at 6 p.m. followed by a three-course meal highlighting global dishes made with local products. Three distinct menus feature cuisine inspired by Asia, Eastern Africa and the Mediterranean with a complete listing available at americangothicfest.org. To-go orders are available for pickup from 6-6:30 p.m., and an auction featuring local experience packages follows dinner. Proceeds from the event will help support the American Gothic Performing Arts Festival and Main Street Ottumwa.
3. Explore the back roads of Jefferson County by bike Saturday. The Bike Fairfield Level B Service Ride offers three different routes: Too Legit to Quit, 31 miles; Eat My Shorts, 51 miles; and The Beast, 117 miles. Each route takes off from Central Park in Fairfield between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Departure route cutoff is 7 a.m. for the long route and 9 a.m. for the other two routes. The routes feature the backroads of the county, and the ride is billed as “mostly” your own ride with little to no signage; however, an SAG and water/snack stations will be available along each route. Helmets and lights are mandatory. Registration is available online or at the departure point. For more information, visit the Bike Fairfield website.
4. Pancake Day returns to the Centerville Square Saturday. All day, enjoy the food court, craft court, inflatables and Nick’s Barnyard Buddies. The cribbage tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall with registration at 8 a.m. The invocation, national anthem and flag raising are set for 8:55 a.m. with the pancake tent opening at 9 a.m.. The kiddie parade is set for 10 a.m. with live entertainment beginning at 10:30 a.m. Free caricature drawings will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p .m. as well as 2-4 p.m., and the big parade is set for 1 p.m. Kiddie pull registration begins at 2:15 p.m. with competition at 3:30 p.m., and bingo begins at 3:30 p.m. The Miss Pancake Day Pageant is set for 5 p.m.
5. A special presentation of “Churchill: The Legend, The Man,” a one-man play written and performed by Andrew Edlin is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sondheim Center in Fairfield. British-born Edlin has lived in Fairfield for 30 years and took three years to research and write the play. Now in his 25th year of performance, he is quite possibly the most experienced actor at portraying Winston Churchill. The play centers on the 80-year-old prime minister as he returns to his bunker to make the decision on whether to quit as British prime minister while delivering many of the leader’s famous quotes. Edlin kicks of his silver anniversary tour with a free performance at the center, though a $15 donation is suggested to benefit the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.