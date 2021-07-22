There’s a variety of events throughout the area this weekend, with many of them being held in the outdoors to enjoy the sunny summer forecast. Here’s a look at what’s going on:
1. The Appanoose County Fair continues to run through Saturday in Centerville. Friday highlights include bike night, Standing Hampton concert at 7:30 p.m. and Steve Augeri concert at 9 p.m. On Saturday, the 4-H/FFA livestock auction is set for 9 a.m. with a demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. The mechanical bull and PACT beer garden are available throughout both days. The fair also has daily livestock shows in the Ron Turk Memorial Arena, and 4-H and FFA static exhibits are on show in the exhibit building. In addition, local businesses are showcased nightly in the commercial building. Daily passes for Friday and Saturday are $20 with children 10 and under free with paid adult admission; senior rates and season passes are also available.
2. The Wapello Chiefs Bowmen organization is hosting a 3-D bow shoot Saturday and Sunday. Registration runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, with the event open to all shooters. ASA association registration is at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Concession stands are available on the grounds, and vendors are welcome at all shoots with no cost to set up. The range is located about 3 miles south of Ottumwa on Highway 63 and features 40 3-D targets. For more information, visit www.wapellochiefsbowmen.com.
3. The Iowa Silver Gloves Championships take the ring Saturday at Bridge View Center. The event is open to all non-professional fighters ages 8-15 and will determine, by different ages and weight classes, the 20210 Silver Glove champions. Weigh-ins run from 8-11 a.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. with bouts kicking off at 2 p.m. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome.
4. The Ottumwa Elks are hosting their 15th annual Scholarship Golf Tournament Saturday at Cedar Creek Golf Course in Ottumwa. It’s a makeup of the original date of July 10, which got rained out. The event begins with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. and is a four-person best ball competition with a two-putt rule. Registration is $200 per team of four or $50 per person and includes a cart. A variety of prizes will be available throughout the event. For reservations, call Cedar Creek Golf Course at 641-683-0646 or Dan Gullion at 641-954-2453.
5. With a forecast of highs in the 90s all weekend — and no rain — it’s a great time to cool off in the waters of The Beach Ottumwa. The outdoor section of the water park features slides, a wave pool and a kiddie area. Inside, tackle the floating obstacle course or take the plunge with the indoor slide. Open swim runs from noon to 8 p.m. daily pending weather.