There’s no shortage of activity this weekend. Popular traditions are returning, and some new traditions are being born. Here’s a look at what’s going on.
1. The premier of Centerville Summer Cinema is set for 6 p.m. Friday on the lawn of the Appanoose County Courthouse. The featured movie is “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” The movie is free to attend. Watch for additional dates and movies in the series on the Centerville Summer Cinema Facebook page.
2. American Gothic Performing Arts Festival kicks off in style. A dedication and donor event is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Temple of Creative Arts and will feature hors d’oeuvres, drink and performances by guest artists throughout the evening. A Gothic Gala is set for 7 p.m. Saturday on the front yard of the American Gothic House. The contemporary Midwest dining experience features five courses of food presented by Appanoose Rapids. The evening also includes performances from local and festival artists. To reserve tickets, call 641-777-0894 or visit www.americangothicfest.org.
3. American Gothic Days runs 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Eldon. The day features breakfast at the Eldon United Methodist Church, a parade, kids’ games at the Wapello County Fairgrounds, a chicken barbecue and cardboard boat races as well as the dedication of the new mural on the side of Eldon City Hall at 9 a.m. The festival continues from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with breakfast at the Eldon Fire Station as well as mud volleyball. For more information, visit www.cityofeldon.org.
4. The National Amateur Disc Golf Tour Premier at Greater Ottumwa Open is being held at three of Ottumwa’s top disc golf courses this weekend. It is the first time in Ottumwa’s disc golf history that it’s hosting a B-Tier tournament. Players from Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska and Pennsylvania are registered for the event, which is under the direction of T.J. Brom. One of the draws for the tournament was the improvements made at the Wildwood Park course sponsored by the Friends of Ottumwa’s Parks with volunteer efforts from Ottumwa’s disc golf community. The tournament opens Saturday morning at Wildwood Park and continues in the afternoon in Memorial Park. The finals will be played at Indian Hills Sunday morning. There is no cost for spectators.
5. The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra is in full swing this weekend. Starting Saturday, “the tastiest two hours in Ottumwa” is back with 25 Men Who Can Cook. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bridge View Center and is the 10th anniversary of the event. Hobby and professional cooks will prepare a variety of dishes for attendees. Advance tickets can be purchased for $15 from Bridge View Center, the chefs or online at www.ottumwasymphonyorchestra.net. Tickets at the door are available for $20 and $5 for children ages 5-12 who are accompanied by an adult.
Then on Sunday, the OSO will host its annual Music on the Green event at 7 p.m. on the Marge Dodd Stage at Indian Hills Community College. This year’s theme is “We’re Still Standing” under the direction of David Sharp. Featured music includes Elton John, Mr. Mister, Kelly Clarkson, R. Kelly, Journey, Queen and more. Admission is free, and the audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnics for the performance. In the event of rain, the concert will be held in the Hellyer Student Life Center.