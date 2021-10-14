Scares get into full swing this weekend around the area, and there’s also fundraisers, a junk jaunt and a symphony performance on the docket.
1. Grab your friends and head explore a variety of shops during the Fall 2021 Southern Iowa Junk Jaunt. The event, coordinated by Brook Johnson at the Junk Parlor in Centerville, runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Twenty-six locations are noted on the map and and be found throughout the region, including Centerville, Albia, Moravia, Exline, Mystic, Numa, Seymour and Corydon. All locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maps may be printed from Facebook @southerniowajunkjaunt or picked up at any of the participating locations.
2. Ottumwa YMCA dinner and auction fundraiser is set for 5-9:30 p.m. Friday at Bridge View Center. The event raises funds to support scholarships for youth and families to ensure no one is turned away from a YMCA program or service due to an inability to pay. This year has a theme of Mardi Gras. Dress is casual, or you can dress to the theme. Social hour is 5-5:30 p.m with dinner and silent auction at 5:30 p.m. Games and live auction begin at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Sherry Penniston at 641-684-6571 or info@ottumwaymca.com.
3. Get your Halloween scares on with Mayhem Haunted House. The annual event, located on the third floor of the Wapello County Extension office on 120th Street, is full of a variety of scenes and scares. The haunted house is a fundraiser for Wapello County 4-H and runs from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, and Oct. 29-30. For more information, visit the Mayhem Haunted House Facebook page or mayhemhauntedhouse.com.
4. In the mood for an extra scare? Head over to Mt. Pleasant and ride the Midwest Haunted Rails. Enjoy unlimited rides on the Ghost Train of No Return, Ghost Trolley, Haunted Carousel and other ground activities. The train and associated activities ride Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-30 at the Old Threshers grounds. Hours are 6-10 p.m. Fridays and 6-10:30 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit the Midwest Haunted Rails Facebook page.
5. Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra continues its celebration of the 19th Amendment with its 2021-22 season, “Coming Home.” The orchestra will continue to feature women artists, present new works and revisit well-known classics. The first concert of the Masterworks season, “Iowa Roots,” is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Bridge View Center. The performance features guest artist and SEISO principal flutist Rose Bishop as well as an Iowa-inspired work by Dvořák. The program also includes Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” Chaminade’s “Concerto for Flute,” Berg’s “Ravish and Mayhem,” and the world premiere of “Diversions for Alto Flute, Flute and Piccolo” by Linda Robbins Coleman and commissioned by SEISO. Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door.