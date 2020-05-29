CENTERVILLE — Appanoose County officials said Friday they have identified a new case of COVID-19 in the county, the county’s 14th confirmed case.
A statement from Appanoose County Public Health said the case was found in a woman between the ages of 18-40. She is receiving medical care, and health officials are working to identify those she may have come into contact with.
The statement said the department continues to encourage residents to “follow recommendations from Iowa Department of Public Health, Governor Reynolds and local healthcare agencies. Appanoose County Public Health, Appanoose County (ADLM) Emergency Management, local healthcare partners and local emergency response partners will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.”
Appanoose County has had three deaths from COVID-19, according to state figures, and nine people have recovered.