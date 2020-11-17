CENTERVILLE — There have been 13 new deaths reported in Appanoose County connected with the coronavirus pandemic, local officials said Tuesday.
Public health officials in Appanoose County say the state's coronavirus data website is incorrectly reporting deaths data for the county. As of Tuesday afternoon, the state was showing just three deaths for the county of about 12,500.
That count was already known to be missing a death that local officials reported on Oct. 31, at the time the fourth death.
The Appanoose County Public Health Department announced Tuesday, however, that there have been 13 more deaths within the county, meaning the county's total should be at 17.
The department said they made the announcement in order to be transparent about the pandemic's status in the county.
In their press release, sent Tuesday, they said the additional deaths were six females above the age of 81 years old, two females ages 61-80 years old, three males above the age of 81 and two males ages 61-80.
Appanoose added 17 new cases between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to state data.