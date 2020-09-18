MORAVIA — An Appanoose County Sheriff’s Deputy fired their weapon at a vehicle law enforcement said was involved in a three-county pursuit Thursday night.
Neither the suspect or deputy were injured in the officer-involved shooting. Authorities have not said what led the deputy to fire their weapon.
A press release from the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was apprehended, but didn’t identify the suspect or the charges that suspect faces. The press release states that a pursuit began in Marion County, went south through Monroe County before arriving in Appanoose County.
Local law enforcement said additional details will be made available in a later press release.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation into the officer involved shooting.