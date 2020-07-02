Even with COVID-19, there are still several fireworks displays around the region slated for the July 4 holiday.
Here are a rundown of upcoming public fireworks displays in the Ottumwa Courier coverage area:
ALBIA — July 3 at dusk from the Albia Reservoir.
BLOOMFIELD — July 4 after rodeo.
KEOSAUQUA — July 4 at dusk from the Des Moines River front.
MOULTON — July 4 at dusk.
MORAVIA — July 12 following high school graduation ceremony.
PELLA — July 4 at 10 p.m. from Madison Elementary School.
OSKALOOSA — July 4 at 10 p.m. from Lacey Recreational Complex.
OTTUMWA — July 4 at dusk from Ottumwa Park.
RATHBUN LAKE — July 4 from the Dam Site Depot at dusk.