DES MOINES — Main Street Iowa hosted the annual Main Street Iowa Development Awards celebration on Friday at Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines. The program honors the efforts of those who work tirelessly to revitalize Iowa’s downtowns and to make a difference in the state’s Main Street districts.
This year, 14 projects were recognized and 47 leadership award recipients were honored for significant leadership and volunteer contributions to their local Main Street programs. Debi Durham, executive director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority, and Michael Wagler, Main Street Iowa state coordinator, presented the honors.
“The Main Street Iowa program is a powerful economic development tool that has stood the test of time since its introduction in 1985,” Durham said. “We continue to see significant growth in businesses, jobs, and investment in communities of all sizes because of the program. As a result, these districts serve as inspiring examples of what’s possible for Iowa’s downtowns.”
The following awards were given to local Main Street organizations in the Courier’s coverage area:
— Pajama Night, Business Support (Over 5,000 Population), Main Street Centerville.
— Matt Jansen, Main Street Centerville, Leadership Award.
— Business Builder Academy, Business Recruitment (Over 5,000 Population), Main Street Ottumwa.
— Tom Shafer, Main Street Ottumwa, Leadership Award.
— Albia Main Street Steering Committee, Leadership Award.
In 1985, the Iowa Legislature adopted Main Street America’s Four Point Approach® to district revitalization by establishing Main Street Iowa within the agency that is now the IEDA. Since then, the Main Street Iowa program has had a significant impact on Iowa’s economy, including more than $2.6 billion in private investment, more than 3.7 million volunteer hours, more than 5,300 new businesses, and more than 16,000 jobs.
For more information about Main Street Iowa and how all Iowa communities can access commercial revitalization assistance through the Iowa Downtown Resource Center, visit iowaeda.com/downtown-resource-center, email michael.wagler@iowaeda.com or call 515-348-6184.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.