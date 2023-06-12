OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has released the names of the 308 students who completed their graduation requirements at the end of the 2023 spring term.
This is a list of students who received an associates of arts, associate of science or associate of applied science degree, diploma or Diploma or certificate from IHCC.
Agency — Makenna Arbogast, Corey Haynes and Amber Ludwig; Albia — Joseph Pistek, Jeremiah Johnson, Emma Bagley, Andrew Ford, Wyatt Jourdan, Rachel Catherine Showers, Reed Michael Faber, Isaac John Michel Schroeder, Joseph Pearson, Cody A. Dalman, Gavin Archer, Jacob Briggs, Stephanie Conley, Isabella J. Wilson, Emily Kathleen Prescott, Alexis M. Main, Skylar D. West, Brooke Rena Smith and Meghan Jones; Batavia — Ryan Doud; Birmingham — Kyle R. Crafton; Blakesburg — Jason D. Harter and Chelsea L. Kirkpatrick; Bloomfield — Wyatt Adam Williams, Kade Micheal Martin, Blayne D. Scott, Chad K. Walker, Kaden Jon Culbertson, Dean I. Bragg, Jr., Tayden L. Bish, Brody B. Humphrey, Sarah A. Miller, Shelby Rose Ernst, Samantha Elizabeth Blackwell, Eryn Munley, Morgan D. Klaus, Olivia Murrell and Ivan A. Garcia; Bonaparte — Jonah Allan Westercamp; Cantril — Jackson C. Hamburg; Centerville — Isaac L. Byrd, Liannette Ortiz, Aubreyonna D. McGill, Merrick Jon Mathews, Trayton Cole Smith, Ava Hutton, Kennedy Shropshire, Lucas B. Henderson, Nicholas Jewett, Cessna A. Stufflebeem, Mikayla L. Stephens, Claire Elise Mathews, Brier N. Daugherty, Charles J. Severson and Gracie K. Hinners; Drakesville — Colt M. Davis and Allison R. Armstrong; Eddyville — Blake Nicholas Hughes; Eldon — Allison N. Sloan and Tristin Cloke; Exline — Teghan D. Maxwell and Gracie M. McVeigh; Fairfield — Eulando N. Gardener, Bradley J. Anderson, Tristan S. Paton, Carson P. Taylor, Lydia E. Stark, Kennedy Seaba-Wilkinson and Patricia Anne Wilkins; Fremont — Allison Carmen Blad, Marisa D. Morrow and Kaden Pollock; Lovilia — Lucas Jackson Hogeland and Brodie Conner; Melrose — Jacob Allen Keller and Justin James Keller; Moravia — Coley C. Reed and Maggy Jo Spurgin; Mystic — Matthew R. Lewis and Kele Marie Cossel; Ottumwa — Caleb Steven Noble, Bobby D. Skinner, Deja Simone Charleston, Ann C. Denner, Kelsey Sample, Treytun C. Garcia, Justin Lee Chapple, Brandon E McKeag, Hannah M. Cavanaugh, Vicente M. Guerrero, Arin Lynn McMullin, Dallas N. Pilcher, Lillian Mitchell, Isaac D. Eaton, Anthony Steven Philip Reyman, Sage C. Rupp, Daniel Martinez, April M. Lara, Ireland R. Garrett, Wyatt C. Barwick, Ethan T. Leu, Jacqueline Rose Garcia, Heidi M. Merrill, Dylan Z. Baldwin, Steve Frank Ngoupa Lemoupa, Zarren T. Kirubakaran, Halten Aine, Jessica S. Townsend, Alex H. Lowe, Skyeler K. Benedict, Reggie Melendez, Cassondra G. Gideon, Trevan T. Francis, Maria R. Langarica, Carrie M. Brown, Chelsie J. Schooley, Tayah J. Spiker, Nayeli Juarez-Pallares, Leticia Sosa, Meyeh Wanlai Francisca, Eddiean L. Tirado, Carissa L. Pilcher, Brent C. Williams, Timothy A. Matthews, Princesse L. Dennis, Janet A. Fletcher, Adrian O. Magana, Heath A Stidham, Teshema C. Monroe, Omar Beltre, Kourtney Lake, Alexander N. Renneberg, Tyson Lewis-Dean Paris, Stephen A. D. Heckart, Elijah J. Jacobs, Bethany R. Vasquez, Kaylynn A. Paulos and Zachary W. Leonard; Packwood — Kelsie Bohrn; Plano — Lucas T. Bailey; Pulaski — Michael Rae Prevo; Stockport — Austin M. Summers and Jacy Droz; Unionville — Isabel M. Hanes.
