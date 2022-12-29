MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University has announced students named to the academic or president's honor rolls at the end of the 2022 fall semester.
To be included on the academic honor roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the president's honor roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.
Zoie Owings, of Agency, and Koleen Good, of Bloomfield, were named to the academic honor roll. Brinley Kauzlarich, of Centerville, was named to the president’s honor roll.
