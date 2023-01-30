CEDAR FALLS — Area students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Northern Iowa for the 2022 fall semester.
Area students who were named to the list are:
Centerville — Hannah Bailey, Ryan Cassady and Katelyn Konfrst; Bloomfield — Bailea Yahnke; Brighton — Julia Fritz and Sarah Miles; Fairfield — Kristen Daugherty, Mark Diers, Shaylin Drish, Lauren Kraemer, Sarah McAvan and River Patterson; Libertyville — Clairen Christensen and Alison Godwin; Packwood — Samuel Nissen; Albia — Carter Isley, Haley Snider and Makenzie Summers; Lovilia — Savannah Stalzer; Bonaparte — Brooklynn Cormier; Keosauqua — Alexis Jirak; Agency — Sierra Norman; Drakesville — Taylor Rush; Eddyville — Emma Mock, Eric Schutt, Lindy Slocum and Megan VandeNoord; Hedrick — Adalia Keith; Ottumwa — Noah Duker, Rosalinda Garcia Gonzalez, Christopher Hornfeck, Bailey Johnson, Madison Langford, Noah Massey, Grant Pedersen and Bennett Rogers.
