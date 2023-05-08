Big Red Profile: Ryan Messamaker

School: Centerville.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Other activities: Football and wrestling.
Parents: Maegan and Tony Messamaker.
Favorite television show: South Park.
Favorite movie: I Am Legend.
Favorite actor: Will Smith.
Favorite athlete: Ray Lewis.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Going on a cruise.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Passing 11th grade.
Biggest influence: Ronnie Coleman.
When did you first get interested in golf: Last summer.
What do you like most about golf: The atmosphere.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Chip and putt.
Personal goals: Break 100.
Future plans: Attend Marshalltown Community College for the power line program.
