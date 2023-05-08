Big Red Profile: Ryan Messamaker

School: Centerville.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Other activities: Football and wrestling.

Parents: Maegan and Tony Messamaker.

Favorite television show: South Park.

Favorite movie: I Am Legend.

Favorite actor: Will Smith.

Favorite athlete: Ray Lewis.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Going on a cruise.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Passing 11th grade.

Biggest influence: Ronnie Coleman.

When did you first get interested in golf: Last summer.

What do you like most about golf: The atmosphere.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Chip and putt.

Personal goals: Break 100.

Future plans: Attend Marshalltown Community College for the power line program.

